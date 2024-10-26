Indian wrestlers cleared to compete in Senior World Wrestling Championship, confirms Sports Minister Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Union Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, has confirmed that Indian wrestlers will participate in the upcoming Senior World Wrestling Championship, scheduled to be held in Tirana, Albania, starting October 28.

This announcement comes amid ongoing court proceedings related to wrestling governance issues in the country.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mandaviya stated, "Today the wrestlers told me about the matter, and I instructed that the court case will go on in the court, but my Indian wrestlers should participate in the World Championship. Our wrestlers will go and bring medals...If any federation does good work according to its capacity, the government helps it. Sports should progress in the country, and our players should perform their best at national and international level."

Sanjay Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), added that the Sports Ministry encouraged the federation to prioritize the athletes and the nation's interests, despite any ongoing issues.

"(The Sports Ministry) said that you should send the team in the interest of the country and the players. Whatever issues there are, they will be resolved through legal means," Singh explained.

Following the meeting with the Minister, Indian wrestlers expressed relief and satisfaction at being assured of their participation in the prestigious tournament.

One female wrestler said, "We are happy with the meeting. We were given assurance that every problem would be sorted, so we didn't need to worry. We were told to focus on the competition. Parents were worried when the tournament was cancelled, it is not a small tournament; it's the senior world championship, and all big wrestlers come here. Now when permission has been granted to us, we will give our best."

The Senior World Wrestling Championship is a high-stakes event, drawing top wrestling talent from around the world and serving as a crucial platform for Indian wrestlers to showcase their skills. With the government's support, Indian athletes are now set to deliver their best performances on the global stage in Albania.

Earlier, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday withdrew the Indian team from the upcoming World Wrestling Championship in Tirana, Albania, on October 28, citing "interference" in its autonomy by the sports ministry.

WFI wrote a letter to United World Wrestling (UWW) president Nenad Lalovic on Thursday and said that the Sports Ministry still "continues to interfere in the autonomy of the WFI."

"This is with reference to our communications regarding the interference in the autonomy of the WFI by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India's ("MYAS"). Unfortunately, the MYAS continues to interfere in the autonomy of the WFI. The MYAS has ordered on 24th December 2023 to the WFI to cease and desist from discharging the day to day administration of WFI and had directed the Indian Olympic Association (NOC of India) to make an Ad-Hoc Committee for governance of WFI," WFI stated in the letter.

The letter stated that on August 16, 2024, the Indian court directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form another Ad-Hoc Committee to run the affairs of the WFI.

"Though the IOA continues to support the WFI and has dissolved the Ad-Hoc Committee on 18th March 2024 and the WFI was functioning smoothly. A case filed in the Indian Courts by 4 wrestlers namely Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Satyawart who want an Administrator to run the affairs of WFI instead of an elected body in WFI, the Indian Court has on 16th August 2024 based on the MYAS interference letter directed the IOA to make another Ad-Hoc Committee to run the affairs of the WFI," it stated.

"Though the IOA through its President Ms. PT Usha had supported the WFI in the case, it is the MYAS that is the problem creator because of their letter of 24th December 2023 which is being used as a tool to interfere in the administration of the WFI by the wrestlers. While the WFI was in process to conduct the selection trials for the Seniors World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories from October 28-31, 2024 at Albania which were scheduled to be held on 07.10.2024, the Courts have on 04.10.2024 once again restrained the WFI to select and participate in international events of UWW basis only the suspension letter dated 24.12.2024 of the MYAS," it added.

The letter added that WFI would be withdrawing any entries that were sent in advance for the Seniors World Championships Non-Olympic weight categories.

"Because of the MYAS letter dated 24.12.2023 which has been the base for the order passed by the Courts in India, we wish to withdraw any entries that were sent in advance for the Seniors World Championships Non-Olympic weight categories from October 28-31, 2024 at Albania," it further added.

WFI also asked UWW to invoke Article 6.3 of the UWW Regulations and take appropriate action.

"As a member of the UWW, we formally request you to invoke Article 6.3 of the UWW Regulations and take appropriate action, Further we also request you to forward this as a formal complaint to the IOC as the autonomy of the National Federations is severely being compromised due to constant interference by the MYAS so that the MYAS cannot get any privileges and support of the IOA in any future events of the IOC as well,"

During its closing remark, WFI stated four wrestlers are adamant about getting their wrestling body suspended.

"We thank you for your support in these troubling times in the last few months, but It has become a standstill with the MYAS as we have requested them several times to revoke the suspension which they have imposed without any justifiable reason. It is clear that the 4 wrestlers are adamant about getting the WFI suspended no matter what the cost is to all the others. I am sharing the orders for your perusal and necessary action as you may deem fit," it concluded.

The World Wrestling Championship is scheduled to kick off on October 28 and will held in Tirana, Albania.

