Indian Youth Prisoners win Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners Gold

Chennai, Oct 14 Young Indians whether they are free birds or jail birds are a force to reckon with globally.

A team of young Indian prisoners -- India 2 -- won the gold defeating the defending champions Serbia in the youth category at the third Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners.

The bronze medal went to team Ecuador which defeated India 1 team.

The winner in the men's section will be determined on October 16.

Here, too, India has a chance to win a medal -- the bronze -- if the Indian team defeats the El Salvador 1 team.

The event organised by the International Chess Federation or FIDE and the Cook County (Chicago, IL, USA) Sheriff's Office.

In the women prisoner category, the Mongolian team beat England to take the title.

"It is the third gold medal of the Intercontinental Championship for Prisoners under Mongolia's belt. In 2021, the country won gold in the inaugural event open competition. A year later, Mongolia came out on top in the women's section. Mongolia's triumph is hardly a big surprise, as Mongolia has a long-standing tradition of teaching chess in prisons. Since 1956, chess tournaments have been running in all correctional units across the country," FIDE said.

The women's match for third place between El Salvador and the Philippines was not played due to technical reasons. Both teams shared third place.

Congratulating the winners FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said: "This has been an event filled with remarkable stories, incredible talent, and a shared commitment to the transformative power of chess and the resourcefulness of the human spirit. What is most important is that over the past three days, we have all taken part in something new and meaningful that gives a chance for change and improvement. You are all now part of the global chess family. And wherever you go or wherever your life may take you, remember FIDE's motto, which in Latin reads "Gens Una Sumus" and means -- "We are one family".

This year, the event attracted 118 teams from 50 countries representing all continents, providing an opportunity for inmates to play with their peers across the globe, said FIDE.

The first Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners held in 2021 attracted 42 teams representing 31 countries.

In October 2022, the event attracted more than 85 teams from 46 countries representing all continents.

