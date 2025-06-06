India's challenge ends at Indonesia Open as Satwik-Chirag bows out after losing their QF game

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 6 : India's men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their quarter-finals clash on Friday and crashed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open 2025 badminton tournament, as per Olympics.com.

Satwik-Chirag, 22nd in the men's doubles badminton rankings, lost 21-19, 21-16 against the seventh-ranked Malaysian pair of Tee Kai Wun and Man Wei Chong. It was the Malaysian duo's first win over the Indians in five head-to-head meetings.

The Indian badminton players began brightly, edging ahead 6-4 in the opening game. However, Tee and Man responded with six points to seize momentum and take a 10-7 lead.

Though Satwik and Chirag clawed their way back to draw level at 19-all, the Malaysians held firm to close out the game.

Tee and Man carried their momentum into the second game, racing to a 10-4 lead. The Indians narrowed the gap to 17-16 with a late surge, but four unanswered points from the Malaysians sealed the match.

Earlier in the round of 16, Satwik-Chirag staged a gutsy comeback to defeat Denmark's world No. 16 duo of Rasmus Kjaer and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 16-21, 21-18, 22-20.

This was Satwik and Chirag's second tournament after a two-month break due to injury and illness. The pair reached the semi-finals at the Singapore Open last week.

Meanwhile, India's singles campaign at the BWF Super 1000 tournament ended on Thursday after two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu crashed out.

Indian badminton players will be next seen in action at the US Open BWF Super 300 tournament starting from Tuesday.

