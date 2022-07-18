India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra finds his Armour!

New Delhi, July 18 Global athletic performance brand Under Armour's India distributor and licensee, Underdog Athletics, has signed India's golden boy, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, as its brand ambassador.

Chopra made Olympic history by becoming the first and only Indian track and field athlete to bring home a gold medal. Since then, Chopra has continued pushing his limits. Recently, he broke his national record in Stockholm at the Diamond League.

With this collaboration, the brand aims to build sustainable long-term growth for Under Armour in India.

On the occasion, Neeraj Chopra shared that he is excited to be a part of Under Armour's family, and he looks forward to inspiring young and aspiring athletes.

"I am really excited to represent Under Armour, and hope that together we will be able to inspire millions of aspiring athletes across the country. I believe that the right athletic gear makes a significant difference in an athlete's performance, and I look forward to using the brand's innovative products to further improve my fitness and perform better," Chopra said.

Underdog Athletics was founded in 2021 by Tushar Goculdas, who launched and led Under Armour in India. The company was appointed as Under Armour's exclusive distributor and licensee to drive the immense potential for the brand in the Indian market.

Currently, the company is available in 18 cities across the country through 28 brand stores located in premier malls and high streets.

Tushar Goculdas, Managing Director, Underdog Athletics, said, "Neeraj defines grit, resilience, and determination. He continues to persevere, put in the hard work and consistently improve his performance, truly representing Under Armour's 'The Only Way Is Through' philosophy. We are privileged to partner with Neeraj in our pursuit of building Under Armour as the country's most loved athletic performance brand."

