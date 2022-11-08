India's Pankaj Advani makes World Men's Snooker Championship knockouts

India's cueist Pankaj Advani won all his group-round games to qualify for the knockout stage of the World men's snooker championship in Antalya, Turkey.

In the first match of group K, India's cueist Advani overpowered Turkey's Abdurrahman Yilmaz, scoring two breaks of 64 and 51 in the second and third frames to notch a 3-0 (62-2, 117-8, 75-15) victory.

The knockout stage will start on Wednesday.

The Indian cueist was then up against Egypt's Ahmed Samir in the second game and Advani scored a break of 62 in the second frame to clinch a 3-0 (57-23, 80-34, 61-22) victory.

The Indian cueist was up against Netherlands' Marko Reijers. Advani dominated the game and shortened Marko on the single-digit scores to win 3-0 (73-01, 78-03, 66-01).

After defeating fellow countryman Sourav Kothari in the billiards final of the Global Championships in Kuala Lumpur last month, Advani won his 25th world championship.

( With inputs from ANI )

