India's Pro Wrestling League set for 2026 comeback with IPL-inspired model

New Delhi [India], November 1 : In a landmark move set to reshape the landscape of Indian sports, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) today announced the triumphant return of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL).

Following its successful 2019 season, the league is poised for a powerful comeback with the Pro Wrestling League 2026, backed by a robust public-private partnership model designed to provide a global platform for Indian wrestlers, fuel the nation's Olympic aspirations, and empower the 'Matri Shakti' of Indian wrestling. The league is scheduled to kick off from mid-January 2026, as per a press release.

The official announcement was made at a press conference today, which was graced by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Former President of WFI and Former Member of Parliament, as the Guest of Honour, who inaugurated this new chapter for Indian wrestling.

Setting the vision for the league, the Guest of Honour, Brij Bhushan, said, "Wrestling is not just a sport in India, it is our legacy, rooted in our soil and culture. For years, I have witnessed the immense talent that thrives in our akhadas, often without the platform they deserve. The return of the Pro Wrestling League is the much-needed arena that will take this traditional sport to a global, professional pedestal. This league will ensure that every young wrestler dreaming of glory will have a clear pathfrom the local akhada to the international podium. We are committed to making it the foremost wrestling league in the world."

Sanjay Kumar Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India, stated, "The IPL demonstrated how a structured league can unearth and nurture domestic talent, giving them exposure to compete on the world stage. The Pro Wrestling League 2026 is our commitment to replicating that success. It will be the training ground that produces our next generation of medalists for the Olympics, Asian Games, and other prestigious international events.

Furthermore, this league will be the catalyst that prepares our 'Matri Shakti' for this new era, ensuring equal prominence and investment to build a pipeline of women champions ready to dominate at the highest level."

A core objective of the league is to champion gender equality. This focus is perfectly timed with the global shift in wrestling, as evidenced by the historic achievement of women wrestlers at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Indian female wrestlers have consistently punched above their weight, winning a larger share of medals for the country on the world stage in recent years.

The league will see top Indian grapplers competing alongside international stars from wrestling powerhouses like Russia, Kazakhstan and other countries, raising the competitive bar.

Commenting on the league structure, Dayaan Farooqui, Chairman and Promoter, Pro Wrestling League, said, "The Pro Wrestling League is designed as a premier franchise-based ecosystem. We are creating a compelling product for private corporations and investors to own teams, mirroring the successful commercial frameworks of other major leagues. This structure is essential for creating a self-sustaining model that elevates the sport's profile and ensures long-term growth."

Addressing the critical need for financial security, Akhil Gupta, CEO of Pro Wrestling League, outlined the league's player-centric model. "Our vision is to transform the life of a wrestler. We are building a robust economic model where wrestlers are valued as professional athletes. Through structured contracts, league-wide incentives, and franchise partnerships, we will provide the financial stability that allows our champions to focus solely on winning medals for India."

Sumit Dubey, Chief Operating Officer of the Pro Wrestling League, will lead the charge in building these crucial partnerships. His focus will be on overall operations and engaging with the corporate world to attract franchises and sponsors, ensuring the league's commercial success and widespread appeal.

