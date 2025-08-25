India's top shuttler pair Satwiksairaj, Chirag aim to reach final at BWF World Championships 2025

Paris [France], August 25 : India's star men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who hold a special place in Indian badminton history, have set their sights on reaching the final at the BWF World Championships 2025.

In 2022, Satwik and Chirag, known for creating history, became the first Indian pair to win a men's doubles medal at the Badminton World Championships, clinching bronze in Tokyo. Three years later, they are back in the tournament with a mission to improve their best by storming into the final.

"Playing at big events like the World Championships or the Olympics has always been an honour. It's one of the most important events on the badminton calendar. Everybody wants to do well here, and likewise for us. We want to do one better than last time (bronze medal win at Tokyo)," Chirag told Olympics.com.

Satwik and Chirag, who fell one victory shy of a second world championship medal at the 2023 edition held in Copenhagen, are entering the tournament on the back of a topsy-turvy season. This year, their star duo has struggled to find consistency. Earlier this month, they bowed out of the China Open in the semi-finals, their fourth top-four exit in 2025.

They missed the Sudirman Cup as health concerns sidelined Satwik, while Chirag's back injury ruled them out early at the All England Championships.

"It's been a mixed year for us. We played consistently well in the semi-finals, but didn't make the podium. A few injuries here and there set us back, but the first half has been a good learning period. I'm looking forward to the next half," Satwik said.

"Like Satwik said, there were a lot of ups and downs, whether on court or with injuries. It's been a tough year. We haven't made a final yet, but we're looking forward to the rest of the season, and hopefully we can change that," Chirag added.

Despite their inconsistent and dwindling form, Satwik and Chirag are assured about being mentally and tactically prepared for the challenge at the BWF World Championships.

"As I said, it's always up and down. Once you're 100 per cent fit, then you can focus more on the mental and tactical part. Right now, we're in a good state of mind and want to do well," Satwik said.

Playing the World Championships in Paris holds special meaning for the duo, considering they suffered a quarter-final exit in the Olympics last year.

"We would have wanted to go all the way, but we gave it our all. Bittersweet memories, but no regrets. Having so many Indians cheering was special. Now we're back here after a year, and hopefully we'll change the outcome this time," Chirag said.

