Injured Nitesh Yadav aims to return at Wushu State Championship

New Delhi, Nov 8 After suffering an unfortunate injury seven months back, India's Wushu player Nitesh Yadav is all set to return in action at the Wushu State Championship, scheduled for March 2023.

Speaking about his comeback Nitesh said, "I'll be back on the mat in three months' time. I'm totally looking forward to it. I am scheduled to participate in the Wushu State Championship in March 2023 and that will be my first tournament after the injury. I'm fully focussed towards making a grand comeback in that tournament."

Nitesh is currently in rehab, working with his doctor Dr. Arvind Yadav. Nitesh is also working with his strength and conditioning coach to get back to full fitness very soon.

Besides working on his recovery and fitness, Nitesh is training with national level Wushu players and also aiming his comeback in Matrix Fight Night (MFN).

