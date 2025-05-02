Instagram accounts of Babar Azam, Rizwan, and Shaheen blocked in India

New Delhi, May 2 Top Pakistani cricketers, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, have had their Instagram accounts blocked in India in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The three are currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, representing Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, and Lahore Qalandars, respectively. However, Indian users can no longer access their Instagram pages, with a message citing compliance with a legal request to restrict the content in the country.

The move comes as part of a broader crackdown following the April 22 terrorist strike in Kashmir, where 25 tourists and one Kashmiri local were killed after gunmen opened fire at a meadow near the tourist town of Pahalgam.

In response, the Indian government has begun restricting Pakistani social media accounts with significant Indian followings.

Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account was also blocked in India on Thursday. Nadeem, who defeated India’s Neeraj Chopra at the Paris Olympics, had recently declined an invitation to participate in Chopra’s NC Classic javelin event set for May 24 in Bengaluru.

Earlier in the week, several Pakistani YouTube channels were also withheld in India for “disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content” and “misinformation against India, its Army, and security agencies”.

Former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, and Basit Ali were among those whose YouTube presence was curtailed. Interestingly, their Instagram profiles remain visible for now, unlike the accounts of Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen.

Other notable Pakistani celebrities, including actors Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar, have also seen their Instagram profiles restricted in India, marking a significant digital blockade amid rising bilateral tensions.

Moreover, many other Pakistani YouTube channels have been banned in India for provocative and communally sensitive content, along with false and misleading narratives targeting India, its Army, and security agencies.

The other banned channels include Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News HD, and Razi Naama.

