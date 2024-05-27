Inter Milan finish Serie A season with tie

Rome, May 27 Marko Arnautovic bagged a brace for Inter Milan, but it was not enough as the Nerazzurri played out a 2-2 tie with Hellas Verona in their last Serie A fixture this season.

Having won their 20th Serie A title in April with six rounds to spare, Inter entered into Sunday's game with a rotated starting line-up.

Arnautovic put Inter ahead just 10 minutes into the game, minutes before Tijjani Noslin's smart run allowed him to score the equalizer. Verona made it 2-1 in the 37th minute when Nicolo Barella was caught napping and Tomas Suslov finished with a low strike, reports Xinhua.

Inter got back on level terms before the break, when Davide Frattesi chested it down for Arnautovic to volley in.

Alexis Sanchez should have grabbed the last-gasp winner for Inter, but his lob was wiped out due to offside.

Inter eventually finished the campaign on 94 points, with 29 wins, 7 draws and 2 defeats.

Elsewhere, the newly crowned Europa League Champions Atalanta crushed Torino 3-0, while Lazio finally rank seventh after a 1-1 tie with Sassuolo, securing a Europa League spot for next season.

Frosinone became the third team to be relegated to Serie B after a 1-0 home defeat to Udinese, while Empoli guaranteed safety after a 2-1 victory over Roma.

Also on Sunday, Napoli shared the spoils with Lecce at 0-0 in a dead rubber.

