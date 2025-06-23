International Olympians featuring in the RPL believe there is massive scope for Rugby 7s in India

Mumbai, June 23 The Rugby Premier League (RPL) has given Indian players their first taste of elite competition as they play the sport with and against stars at the pinnacle of the sport. It has also given international Olympians a close look at India’s future in rugby and they believe the nation will be a force to reckon with in the coming years.

Rugby sevens, the faster, sharper version of traditional Rugby 15s, has exploded in popularity globally, especially since its inclusion in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. With shorter matches, high-intensity action and the fast nature of the game, it’s a format that appeals to newer audiences and newer nations.

While countries like Fiji, Kenya, and Australia have long embraced the sport, India is only just stepping into the arena with promising signs and a bright future ahead of it.

Kevin Wekesa of Kenya, playing for Hyderabad Heroes, shared his insights on the impact of RPL in Indian Rugby. “I think leagues like the RPL are the future of sevens. I see rugby growing in India. From what I've witnessed, the Indian boys are really good and very soon we'll see them play, probably in the Olympics, which is the greatest platform in sports.”

"Just from the stands, seeing the young boys and girls coming to watch rugby, getting free jerseys and balls, I know this is an inspiration to them and when they grow up they will definitely want to be on the field. India is on the right track and in 3-7 years, I think India will be a force to reckon with in the World Series," he added.

Uganda’s Philip Wokorach of Bengaluru Bravehearts also touched upon how it felt good to see children in the stands cheer for all the players. “What I love most about what RPL have done here is bringing school kids to watch the games. I think that is where the foundation starts, when the children watch the sport and take interest in it since they are our future."

Lucas Lacamp, the United States international, who has played rugby around the globe since a very young age and now features for Kalinga Black Tigers, spoke about the incredible growth he has seen in Indian players during his time here.

"The local Indian players have definitely grown a lot. If they've improved so much in the span of a week, the growth is inevitable. Imagine how good they can be with each season. I think if they get the right infrastructure in place, the right money is put in the right places, there is no stopping India in the future.”

Upon the areas Indian players need to improve upon, Henry Hutchison from Australia, playing for the Mumbai Dreamers, stated, "Rugby is the biggest game of consequence and one mistake can cost you a lot of points. And it's just understanding that, which is where they're lacking."

"The physical side of sevens is difficult, but you train for that. However, the mental side is harder because you can't train for that except for experiencing it. If Indians keep playing the sport at the highest level like this league, they will learn that naturally in no time," he explained.

