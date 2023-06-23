International Olympic Day: A look at history of multi-sport extravaganza in brief

New Delhi [india], June 23 : The International Olympic Day or World Olympic Day is celebrated all around the world on June 23, which also marks the day of formation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the body responsible for organising Summer, Winter, and Youth Olympics Games.

The IOC was founded in 1894 by Pierre de Coubertin and Demetrios Vikelas. It is also the governing body of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) worldwide as well.

The current IOC president is Thomas Bach. In 1896, the first-ever Summer Olympics were held in Athens, Greece. Since then, 29 Summer Olympic events have been held in 21 cities. In 1924, the first-ever Winter Olympics was held in Chamonix, France. Since then, a total of 24 Winter Olympics events have been held.

The United States is the most successful nation in Summer Olympics. They have won a total of 2,629 medals, consisting of 1,060 gold, 831 silver and 738 bronze.

India has meanwhile won a total of 35 medals at the Olympics. It consists of 10 golds, nine silvers and 16 bronze medals. It made its first-ever appearance at this global event in 1900. Field Hockey is India's most successful sport, having won 12 medals in it. They have also won seven medals in wrestling.

In the Winter Olympics, Norway is the most successful country. They have won a total of 405 medals, which includes 148 golds, 134 silvers and 123 bronze medals.

India however, is yet to win a medal in Winter Olympics, having made their first appearance in 1964 at Innsbruck, Austria.

Next Summer Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024. The next Winter Olympics will be held in Italy.

