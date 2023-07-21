International Pickleball Federation with help of All India Pickleball Association hope to spread Pickball in African Continent

New Delhi [India], July 21 : Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports not only in India but the world over, the International Pickleball Federation is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to as many countries as possible and promote the sport there. Under the new initiative of spreading the sport globally, the International Pickleball Federation teamed up with the All India Pickleball Association to spread the game in the African Continent.

According to the press release, at present, there are 84 countries where Pickleball is played, and the aim of the International Pickleball Federation (IPF) is to spread it to as many countries as possible. With Arvind Prabhoo being elected as the head of the IPF, this is the first activity that they have undertaken. The IPF has partnered with the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) to spread the game in the African Continent.

The AIPA in association with Kenya Pickleball Association organized a Pickleball Coaching clinic in Nairobi, Kenya on July 16. The one-day clinic was coordinated by Agnes Serem, President Pickleball Kenya, and the Director of Public Relations Kenneth Karani was a great success.

Brian Omwando, PKF treasurer and Nairobi pickleball Club head coach also took part in the training. The clinic focussed on imparting coaching and playing knowledge to the participants. It covered basic rules, basic strokes, creating the right impression, organizing learners and other associated pickleball information. Vikram Singh who is the head coach at AIPA headed this coaching clinic.

Arvind Prabhoo the head of the International Pickleball Federation said, “This is just the start, at IPF we have great plans to spread the sport all across the world and will want to achieve its vision of 'No Country left behind' in the coming years.”

Collins Munene, the 3rd Vice president of the IPF, and PKF technical director was present. He stressed the Commitment of the IPF’s president to support these initiatives in the African countries and the world at large in line with the federation's vision of not leaving any country behind. He further added that the trained Players will be the Pickleball ambassadors in taking this sport in the 47 counties in Kenya.

The PKF president Agnes Serem used the opportunity to request further support in terms of equipment, to grow the pace of the sport in the country, she noted that the sport, is growing rapidly, and we need to have the necessary infrastructure to support the federation and its players in achieving professional status. Serem also thanked all stakeholders who supported PKF and its players in the initiative and extended their welcome in preparing for the PKF regional tournament in October this year.

