International Polo Cup trophy unveiled ahead of India-Argentina contest

New Delhi, Oct 23 The grandeur of polo and the international sporting community was highlighted as the Indian Polo Association (IPA) unveiled the trophy for the International Polo Cup at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment. The event featured the official presentation of Team India and Team Argentina.

The afternoon's highlight was unveiling the beautiful International Polo Cup trophy, which symbolises the spirit of competition and the shared heritage and camaraderie between India and Argentina- two nations united by their love of the sport of kings. Invited guests, dignitaries, and members of the press gathered to witness the official launch of one of the most anticipated events on the polo calendar.

Team India features Simran Shergill, Shamsheer Ali, Sawai Padmanabh Singh, and Siddhant Sharma. Facing them is Team Argentina, made up of Juan Augustin Garcia Grossi, Salvador Jauretche, Matias Bautista Espasandin, and Nicolas Jorge Corti Maderna. Together, the teams are set for a thrilling match filled with strategy, strength, and horsemanship.

A panel discussion featured Kamlesh Sharma, Managing Director & CEO of KogniVera IT Solutions; Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power; and Lt. General Rajinder Dewan, QMG of the Indian Army, along with members from both teams. The discussion emphasised the integration of heritage, technology, and sportsmanship, illustrating how such international events enhance India's visibility in the global polo scene.

Speaking at the event, Kamlesh Sharma commented, “Polo is about more than goals; it’s about connection, rhythm, and shared purpose. We apply the same philosophy to our work; combining skill, strategy, and commitment to achieve meaningful outcomes. The International Polo Cup brings together nations, traditions, and a shared love for excellence. Partnering with the Indian Polo Association allows us to honour these principles and celebrate the spirit of collaboration, perseverance, and dedication that polo so beautifully embodies.”

With the trophy displayed and teams marching forward, attention now focuses on the main event, promising an impressive display of talent and sportsmanship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor