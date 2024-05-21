IPL 2024: Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane sends best wishes to KKR ahead of 1st qualifier against SRH

New Delhi, May 21 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first qualifier of the IPL on Tuesday. Ahead of the highly awaited encounter, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has sent the team his best wishes for the playoffs.

"Hey Kolkata Knight Riders, great start to the season. Wishing all the Knights the very best for the remainder of the season. Sending our support from F.C Bayern Munich," said the English forward in a video posted by KKR on X.

Kane is coming off a disappointing first season with Bayern Munich even though he had a stellar record throughout. The former Spurs man played 45 games and scored 44 goals alongside 12 assists but in a club like Bayern, trophies are a must and the team endured their first trophyless season since 2001/02.

The English captain will now look to join up with his national teammates for two friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland before the 2024 Euros taking place in Germany, a country which has seen his talent on the pitch first hand.

The Knight Riders on the other hand have had a great league stage during the course of the 2024 IPL losing only 3 of 14 games this season which saw them finish first in the league and set up their clash with SRH.

The winner of the first qualifier will get a direct ticket to the finals of the tournament which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, whereas the loser will get one more chance to qualify through the second qualifiers where they will face the winner of the Eliminator between RR and RCB.

