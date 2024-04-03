IPL 2024: I feel Mitchell Starc will turn it around against DC, says Aakash Chopra

New Delhi, April 3 Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his support to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) struggling pacer Mitchell Starc and said that the star bowler will return with his good form in the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Starc has been under intense scrutiny after a less-than-ideal start to the tournament. Since his record-breaking acquisition of Rs 24.5 crore by KKR in the auction held in December. Starc has struggled to find his rhythm on the field, facing criticism for conceding 100 runs in two matches he played without impacting the wicket column.

Despite Kolkata's stellar performance in the tournament, Starc's poor form with the ball has been the topic of discussion around the IPL. Aakash Chopra remains optimistic about Starc's potential to bounce back stronger in Kolkata's upcoming clash against Delhi.

Chopra acknowledged the challenges posed by formidable opponents like Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, Chopra emphasized Starc's resilience and talent, predicting a turnaround in his form.

"One of the players I will pick today is Mitchell Starc because he has conceded 100 runs in two matches. It can't happen that he concedes 50-odd runs every time. He will have Prithvi Shaw and David Warner in front of him. Prithvi Shaw - incoming ball," Chopra said on his YT channel.

Chopra expressed his belief in Starc's exceptional bowling abilities and backed him to turn the tide in his team's favor. “So, I am very curious and excited to see what Mitchell Starc does on this ground and pitch. I feel he will do well. I feel Mitchell Starc will turn it around. He has looked like a pale bowler thus far, but he is too good a player to be pale for too long. So my focus will be on him," Chopra added.

As Kolkata prepares to take on a confident Delhi side at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium at Vizag, all eyes will be on Starc, who will be eyeing to regain his good form.

