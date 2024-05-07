IPL 2024: KKR chartered flight diverted to Guwahati and then Varanasi due to inclement weather

New Delhi, May 7 Kolkata Knight Riders' charter flight from Lucknow to Kolkata on Monday night was diverted twice -- first to Guwahati and then to Varanasi -- due to inclement weather.

Kolkata are due to play a match at home, at the Eden Gardens, against Mumbai Indians on May 11.

"Due to inclement weather over Kolkata, the KKR charter flight has been diverted to Guwahati. We've just landed here," the franchise said in an official statement on Monday. However, shortly later, they got "clearance to fly back to Kolkata."

But again KKR posted another Tweet: "Update at 1:20 AM: Flight diverted to Varanasi after another failed attempt at landing in Kolkata due to bad weather. Current status: At the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport tarmac."

And finally, "Update at 3:00 AM: KKR team would be checking into Varanasi hotel for overnight stay. Return flight to Kolkata TBD on Tuesday (7 May) afternoon. Stay safe, Kolkata."

KKR's previous IPL 2024 match was in Lucknow, where they beat LSG at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday by an emphatic margin of 98 runs to climb to the top of the table.

