IPL 2024: Lance Klusener joins Lucknow Super Giants as assistant coach

New Delhi, March 1 South Africa great Lance Klusener has joined the Lucknow Super Giants as an assistant coach and will work closely with head coach Justin Langer during the upcoming 2024 season of the Indian Premier League.

Klusener, who has played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa as a fast-bowling all-rounder from 1996 to 2004, also serves as the coach of the Durban Super Giants in the SA20 tournament, also owned by the RPSG Group, who operate the LSG franchise. The South African has previously worked as the head coach of Afghanistan from September 2019 to December 2021 and had stints as batting coach of South Africa and Zimbabwe teams.

"We wish him a fantastic upcoming IPL campaign and are sure he will contribute greatly to the franchise during his time in India," Lucknow Super Giants said in a statement on their official website.

Klusener will be joining the LSG staff comprising head coach Justin Langer, assistant coach Sridharan Sriram, bowling coach Morne Morkel, spin-bowling consultant Pravin Tambe, fielding coach Jonty Rhodes and strategic consultant MSK Prasad.

In the IPL, Klusener had earlier worked with Mumbai Indians as a member of their coaching staff in 2011. He has also worked with Tripura and Delhi teams in the Indian domestic cricket circuit. In the franchise cricket circuit, Klusener worked with Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Guyana Amazon Warriorz in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and with Cape Town Samp Army in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

LSG will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 24. The side will then play its first home game of the 2024 season against Punjab Kings at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 30. LSG have been part of two IPL seasons since 2022 and made it to the playoffs on both occasions.

