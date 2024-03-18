IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff
By IANS | Published: March 18, 2024 08:56 PM2024-03-18T20:56:15+5:302024-03-18T21:00:10+5:30
New Delhi, March 18 Mumbai Indians (MI) have named Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
Wood – a left-arm pacer – has played 5 T20Is for England, in addition to 2 ODIs, and has 8 T20I wickets against his name, the IPL statement read.
Wood will join MI for INR 50 lakh.
