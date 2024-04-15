IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bengaluru, April 15 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday. Mohammad Siraj and Glenn Maxwell missed out for Bengaluru as Lockie Ferguson came in, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing with the same team.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, Faf du Plessis said, “We are going to have a chase. It has been the same throughout the season. It's been a bit slower. We haven't played our best cricket. Feels like most of the time we haven't played to our full potential. We have made changes to see if we can turn it around. Maxwell is sitting out, Siraj is sitting out. Ferguson is coming in.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, Pat Cummins said, “The way we have gone about it, have been a few great wins. Can't win every game in T20 cricket. We go in with the same team as the last game. You never know here at the Chinnaswamy, 240 looks like a par score.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Substitutes: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Substitutes: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

