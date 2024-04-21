IPL 2024: Russell came on and completely changed the momentum, says Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata, April 21 Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer lauded Andre Russell for his match-winning spell of 3-25 in the side’s thrilling one-run win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, saying the fast-bowling all-rounder completely changed the momentum of the game.

In chasing 223, Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar smashed half-centuries while sharing a crucial 102-run stand for the third wicket, before Russell came on to take out the settled duo with slower balls in a span of four balls in the 12th over and then dismissed Dinesh Karthik in the 19th over to play a strong role in KKR’s tight win, which now takes them to second place in the points table.

"We go through so many emotions, tough to stay calm. Elated to get these two points. I feel that every individual should take responsibility to deliver. Russell came on and completely changed the momentum. It's a funny game, when you need 18 off 6, the pressure is on the bowler.”

“One six here and there, the bowler is under pressure. It is important we maintain our calmness and stay in the present. Make the batter hit where you want to. It is a challenge that will be thrown at us,” said Iyer after the match ended.

Russell, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said he always backs himself to deliver with the ball, with an aim of keeping enough for Mitchell Starc to defend in the final over, which he did. "I always back my bowling. Getting the ball in a crucial time, I know I have to come good. Happy with the two points. When I was batting earlier, changeups were difficult to hit.”

“As a bowler, that is what I tried - length ball, slower cutters, it was gripping on the surface. I was happy to get the two set batters out and that's what changed the game. When I look at the bowling equation, Harshit had one, Starcy had one, I had two.”

“So, my aim was to bowl an important over and give Starcy as much to defend. I was looking to bowl six deliveries at DK and mixing up with the short ones and slower ones. Worked well tonight."

Iyer hit a 36-ball fifty, also his first half-century in the IPL since May 2022, smashing seven fours and a six to be the top run-scorer in his team’s score of 222/6. “It was a pivotal knock. Wanted to stay till the end and see if I can hit fours here and there. The players walking with me were rotating the strike. That was what I was happy about. Want to continue in the same vein," he added.

Harshit, who picked 2-33, said the plan was to bowl as much slower balls as possible at the fag end of the match. “The wicket was good to bat if there was pace on the ball. So, our plan was to take pace off. Whenever I have the ball in hand, I get a bit nervous.”

“But I try to keep my cool and think about my execution. The talk was about taking the pace off (towards the end). Dre (Russell) bowled well; Sunny (Sunil Narine) also bowled well." KKR will next host Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens on Friday evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor