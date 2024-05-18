IPL 2024: Think it's RCB's turn to do something special, says Dinesh Karthik

Bengaluru, May 18 With a playoffs spot on the line for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their all-important Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes this is the turn of his side to do something special.

Not so long ago, RCB were at the bottom of the points table, but they now enter Saturday’s game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on a five-match winning streak and need to beat defending champions CSK by at least 18 runs to get into the playoffs.

“The way we (RCB) have played in the last five games is pretty symbolic of what RCB is capable of. Playing some good cricket, big names, playing some high octane cricket, great to be a part of it. I will remember this journey for a long time.”

“Every year there's going to be a team at the halfway stage almost where we were. I am wishing that we take one step forward. I think it's RCB's turn to do something special. As a sportsman, these are the kind of games you live and die for literally.”

“The tournament is on the line for us, weather permitting, we have to put up a good show. I think this has been one of those journeys people will remember for decades. After losing seven out of their first eight games (RCB) are in this position, there's still a lot of work to do though,” said Karthik in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

Talking of the challenge from CSK, Karthik said, “We play against a solid team, but what a journey this has been. Three weeks can turn around your fortunes. We are trying to hunt down a side that has done really well in the tournament.”

“We had nothing to lose a few games ago but now we know the value of pushing and recreating it again and again. They are a formidable and balanced side. The way they play their cricket is one of the most successful sides in this league. They come good in big games, it's a great challenge for us.”

Rachin Ravindra, CSK’s opening all-rounder, thinks his team has in them to stop RCB’s resurgent run in IPL 2024. “It's going to be incredible, hopefully, the rain stays away and we can put up a show for our fans. The atmosphere has been electric here at the Chinnaswamy.”

“Just keep your feet on the ground and take it as it comes. Siraj is a threat with the new ball, they've been on a run of five straight wins, RCB are a very good team, but hopefully, we can continue our work and stop them.”

Speaking of his maiden season with CSK, Rachin remarked, “Amazing to be part of CSK, amazing players and the management, the support staff, they've kind, I haven't had the greatest run, have seen the ups and downs.”

“To share the dressing room with the likes of Dhoni, Jaddu, and the incredible overseas players, it's been a learning experience. It's important to find your own experience because every journey is different, the things you learn are very useful.”

