IPL 2024: We will learn from mistakes, need to get stronger, says KL Rahul after LSG lose to RR

Jaipur, March 24 Lucknow Super Giants captain K.L Rahul blamed mistakes made by his team at crucial junctures for their 20-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Sunday.

Lucknow Super Giants allowed Rajasthan Royals to recover from an indifferent start and ride on a brilliant unbeaten 82 by their skipper Sanju Samson and his 93-run partnership with Riyan Parag (43) as they reached 193/7 in 20 overs.

In the big chase, Rahul and Nicholas Pooran struck well-made half-centuries but their efforts went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants could manage only 173/6, losing their first match by 20 runs. Rahul scored 58 off 44 while Pooran contributed 64 off 41.

"I don't think the target was a lot; it was just ten over-par. We bowled well in patches. Not making too much out of it. Just made a few mistakes. We'll learn from the small mistakes we made," said Rahul after the match on Sunday/

He said his team will have to get stronger as the tournament progresses.

"When we are three [down] for nothing, and we give ourselves a chance of chasing 194 speaks of our line-up... We need to find ways to win games of cricket. We'll try to build from here, and see where we can get stronger," said Rahul.

The Lucknow Super Giants captain said the players are enjoying having head coach Justin Langer around.

"Langer's brought a lot of calmness to the group. I stole his line when I said we need to find ways to win games of cricket. We enjoy having him around. All of us have watched him coach Australia to a T20 World Cup and an Ashes victory," he added.

The 31-year-old right-handed batter and wicketkeeper was happy with his batting but said it was important to end up on the winning side.

"When you get runs, you always feel good. But it's important for us to end up on the winning side. That gives more satisfaction. Missing a season was really painful," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor