IPL 2025 Auction: RCB buy Jacob Bethell for Rs 2.6 cr; Ellis sold to CSK for Rs 2 cr

Jeddah, Nov 25 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) splurged money on talented 21-year-old English all-rounder Jacob Bethell while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opened their pockets to acquire Australian pacer Nathan Ellis on the second day of the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena on Monday.

RCB went big for Bethell as he was bought for Rs 2.6 crore. The Barbados-born all-rounder sparked intense bidding at the IPL auction. SRH opened the bid at his base price of Rs 1.25 crore, but RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS) joined the fray. Known for his all-round prowess, Bethell’s price soared, as RCB secured the rising star for Rs 2.6 crore.

Nathan Ellis was sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war. The Australian quick, known for his variations that suit Chepauk, saw CSK open the bidding at his base price of Rs 1.25 crore. PBKS, his former team, joined the contest and pushed his price higher. Just as CSK seemed set to steal him, PBKS considered using their Right to Match (RTM) option.

CSK raised the bid to Rs 2 crore, leaving PBKS in deep deliberation. After lengthy discussions at the PBKS table, they ultimately chose not to match the bid.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh. Known for his ability to hit the deck hard and bowl at an impressive pace, Chameera entered the auction at the same price. DC opened the bidding and secured him without competition, making him a valuable addition to their lineup.

West Indies sensation Shamar Joseph was sold to LSG for Rs 75 lakh. Mumbai Indians (MI) opened the bidding at his base price, but the contest ended swiftly. Just as it seemed Joseph would join MI, LSG executed their RTM card to retain the Baracara pacer. With no further bids from MI, Joseph will don the Lucknow jersey in 2025.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Kamindu Mendis was sold to Sunriers Hyderabad (SRH) at his base price of Rs 75 lakh. Entering the IPL auction for the first time, Mendis saw interest from Hyderabad as they did not face any competition to take his services.

Jason Behrendorff, Kyle Mayers, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Short, Shivam Mavi and Navdeep Saini all went unsold in the accelerated auction.

