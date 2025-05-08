IPL 2025: BCCI to pay tribute to Indian armed forces with B Praak performance in Dharamshala

New Delhi, May 8 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that it will pay tribute to the Indian armed forces ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala.

As part of the tribute, renowned singer and composer B Praak will give a live performance honouring the courage of the Indian armed forces in the wake of escalating tensions with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The official social media handle of the IPL shared the news on Thursday. "Dharamshala, get ready to sing with pride! B Praak brings the nation's sound on a night of patriotism and notes echoing India's spirit. With soulful melodies & powerful anthems, unite to celebrate our great culture. A tribute to the heart of Bharat!"

On Wednesday, ahead of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens, the national anthem was played. Players, support staff from both teams and match officials stood united in a moment of solemn respect.

During the match, the message "Proud of the Indian armed forces" was displayed repeatedly on the big screens to show solidarity with the country's defence personnel.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

The air strikes, a pre-dawn offensive codenamed Operation Sindoor, were carried out across nine terror sites in Pakistan. They specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied parts of Jammu & Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence confirmed in a press release issued at 1:44 AM on May 7.

