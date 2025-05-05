IPL 2025: Being able to change wet ball is a big plus, says SRH pacer Mohammed Shami

New Delhi, May 5 India and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Shami has hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to reverse the saliva ban and allow replacement of the wet ball in the second innings to counter dew in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The veteran pacer feels that it is a big boost for making the game balance for both batters and bowlers.

“For a long time, the rules have favoured batters - but now, things are finally shifting a bit. After COVID, the saliva ban made it tough to reverse the ball, but with that lifted, bowlers can finally get some swing back. Also, being able to change a wet ball is a big plus - a dry ball gives better grip and life, especially in tough conditions," Shami said on JioHotstar’s special series “Gen Gold”.

The 34-year-old recounted his knee injury and how he returned to competitive cricket by playing domestic matches.

“Injuries are part and parcel of a fast bowler’s life. My recovery took 14 months, and it wasn’t easy, especially given the challenges I faced during my domestic career. Regaining rhythm and the right mindset was tough. In 2023, I had a sudden breakdown, so I made it a point to play as many domestic matches as possible - ended up playing 12 or 13. That, along with the England series, helped me rebuild my confidence. When it comes to performance, I’ve always focused on giving my best.”

Shami said that playing for SRH has changed his perspective and added that his role is to give the best for his side.

“SRH has completely changed my perspective - what used to be a 200-run target now feels like 300. They’ve redefined the game. As for my role, I want to be part of a team that sets new benchmarks and shifts mindsets. I feel I’ve joined a strong unit, and I’m focused on contributing my best. We’ve built a strong bowling unit as well at SRH - a solid pace attack and quality spinners to back it. Overall, our bowling is much more balanced now, and those who think SRH is only about batting are mistaken," he said.

Shami also lauded the IPL as a great platform for youngsters to showcase their talent to the world.

“IPL is a great platform for youngsters to showcase their character, potential, and skills. It's encouraging to see them step up - it shows how bright the future of Indian cricket really is. There's no shortage of talent coming through this league,” the Indian pacer said.

Reflecting on SRH captain Pat Cummins, Shami called him a calm captain. "Calmness is key in leadership. A calm captain can bring out the best in his players. Knowing each player's potential is crucial, and Pat Cummins does that exceptionally well. Having captained for years, he has the experience, and managing both international and young players comes naturally to him."

