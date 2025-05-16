IPL 2025: Mustafizur Rahman to join DC for remaining league games after receiving NOC

New Delhi, May 16 Bangladesh’s left-arm fast-bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been cleared to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) for remaining IPL 0225 league games after receiving the no-objection certificate from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday.

The BCB also said Mustafizur would be available for Bangladesh's first T20I against UAE in Sharjah, happening on Saturday, before travelling to India to play for DC in IPL 2025. “As per the decision of BCB Cricket Operations, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to national team pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman for his participation in the ongoing IPL 2025 in India, for the period from 18 - 24 May 2025,” said the BCB in a statement.

DC have their match against top-ranked Gujarat Titans’ (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday evening. Whether Mustafizur will be straightaway included in the playing eleven is something which remains to be seen. Mustafizur had been drafted in by DC as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, who will not be coming back to India due to personal reasons.

Mustafizur’s initial signing by DC had run into little bit of trouble as the BCB stated it hadn’t got an NOC at that time. His addition means that DC have another overseas fast-bowling to rely on, especially with left-arm fast-bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc not coming back, as fifth-ranked DC kickstart their race to entering IPL 2025 playoffs.

Mustafizur had previously played for DC in 2022 and 2023 editions of the IPL. In IPL 2022, he picked eight wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 7.62, while the next season saw him play just two games and take a solitary scalp. Overall, Mustafizur has played 57 matches and picked 61 wickets at an economy rate of 8.14.

