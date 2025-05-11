IPL 2025: PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta thanks authorities for safely leaving Dharamshala

New Delhi, May 11 Preity Zinta, the veteran actor and co-owner of Punjab Kings (PBKS), expressed her heartfelt thanks to various authorities for safely ensuring that everyone was able to leave Dharamshala after the side’s clash against Delhi Capitals was called off as a precautionary measure.

Thursday’s IPL 2025 match between PBKS and DC was called off after just 10.1 overs of play in the first innings at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, due to the military tension between India and Pakistan. Air and drone strikes from Pakistan resulted in blackouts in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, all of which are located in close proximity to Dharamshala.

The spectators were asked to vacate the stadium in a calm manner, while the players and support staff were taken back to their hotels under tight security. On Friday, both teams, along with match officials, commentators, broadcast crew members and other key IPL-related personnel boarded buses from Dharamshala to Jalandhar, where they boarded a special Vande Bharat train and reached New Delhi on Friday night.

“Finally back home after a crazy last few days. A heartfelt thank you to Indian Railways & our Railway minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw for helping both IPL teams and all officials & families leave Dharamshala in a safe, swift & comfortable way.”

“A big thank you to @JayShah, Mr Arun Dhumal, BCCI & our CEO Mr Satish Menon & the Operations team of @PunjabKingsIPL for helping co-ordinate the evacuation of our stadium in Dharamshala safely & in an orderly manner. Everything was handled so well,” wrote Preity on her ‘X’ account on Sunday.

She also thanked the fans for not panicking when asked to evacuate from the stadium in Dharamshala, and also apologized for being ‘curt’ with them at that moment. “Finally to all the people that were in the Dharamshala stadium - Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou for not panicking & for any stampedes.”

“You guys are absolute rock stars. I’m sorry I was a bit curt & said no to pictures with everyone but the need of the hour was the safety of everyone and it was my duty & responsibility to make sure everyone stayed safe Thank you for making it possible Love you all Ting !” she added.

Following the game being called off in Dharamshala, the IPL 2025 was suspended by the BCCI for one week. Now with a ceasefire announced on Saturday, though it was violated later that evening, the BCCI has asked all franchises to assemble their respective teams by Tuesday, with an eye to resume the business end of the tournament – 12 league games and playoffs. A final decision on the dates and venues for the revised IPL 2025 schedule will be taken by the governing council after receiving advice from the government authorities.

