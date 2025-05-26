IPL 2025: Rashid Khan’s wicket-taking ability is missing now, says Anil Kumble

New Delhi, May 26 According to former India captain Anil Kumble, Gujarat Titans’ leg-spinner Rashid Khan’s wicket-taking prowess seems to have diminished currently, resulting in the side having issues in the bowling department.

Rashid is enduring one of his poorest seasons in the IPL, picking only nine wickets in 14 games at an average of 53.66 and an economy rate of 9.47. "When things have not started off well for GT in those first six overs, the pressure on the bowling attack has been pretty obvious. That's where the Rashid wicket-taking ability is sort of missing now, and that's why they're probably struggling," said Kumble on ESPNcricinfo.

Kumble, who turned out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a player and went on to mentor them as well as Mumbai Indians, further emphasised that the Shubman Gill-led side needs to stay calm and focused as GT approach the final stages of the tournament.

Though GT have already qualified for the playoffs, they have suffered back-to-back losses to Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings respectively. "I think what was important was also to look at all the good things that they've done to be here."

"There were ten teams, all of them equally good. Yes, the points table says that Chennai (CSK) is No. 10, and then you have Rajasthan (RR) at nine, and the rest of them. But generally, if you look at it on paper, all of those teams are really, really good. It's just that one match here, there, things could have been different."

"So, you need to celebrate that and then look at whether it is Qualifier or Eliminator, whatever it is, one game at a time. Focus on that and then look at how well the team did in those important moments and try and win those key moments," he concluded.

