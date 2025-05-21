IPL 2025: 'Suryavanshi is definitely one for the future of Indian cricket', says Abhinav Mukund

New Delhi, May 21 Former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund lauded young Vaibhav Suryavanshi for a mature innings under pressure in the Rajasthan Royals' win against Chennai Super Kings, saying the youngster is definitely one for the future of Indian cricket.

RR ended their IPL 2025 season on a high, signing off with a clinical six-wicket win over CSK at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. After opting to bowl first, RR’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to restrict Chennai to 187/8. In reply, RR got off to a flying start thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brisk 36 off 19 balls. Though he fell in the fourth over, the duo of Suryavanshi and captain Sanju Samson kept the momentum going with a fluent 98-run stand off just 59 deliveries.

Suryavanshi brought up his maiden IPL fifty with a towering six in the 12th over, eventually finishing with an impressive 57 off 33 balls. His innings was laced with four sixes and as many fours.

"It was a display of maturity because he hardly got many balls in the powerplay. There were some questions about his gameplay against spin, and today he showcased the fact that in spite of getting so few balls—three or four in the powerplay—he was able to accelerate post that. To bat at that strike rate afterwards and take on Noor and Jadeja, I thought it was an impressive innings.

"And every time he hits the ball, it stays hit. These aren't small sixes—this boy hits 80–90-meter sixes at just 14 years old. I think this guy is definitely one for the future of Indian cricket," Mukund said on JioHotstar.

Earlier, Akash Madhwal (3-29) and Yudhvir Singh (3-47) led the charge with the ball, while Tushar Deshpande (1-33) and Wanindu Hasaranga (1-27) also chipped in with crucial breakthroughs to restrict CSK to 187/8.

Former India cricketer Varun Aaron highlighted Madhwal’s impact and questioned RR’s delay in utilising him this season, "I thought he really used the conditions well, pulled some good yorkers with that round-arm action of his. He gets a little tail—just slightly tails in towards the end. Brevis missed it and got the inside edge. He had no hesitation, stuck to his plans, executed really well—and that’s how you do well in the IPL."

"I’m just surprised they didn’t start with Akash Madhwal this season. He had a very decent season last year. He’s got very good death bowling skills. The biggest concern was their death bowling. Alongside Sandeep Sharma, he would’ve made a really good pairing. I don’t know why they used him only after the 7th or 8th game—but he’s delivering results now," he added.

The win on Tuesday night was the RR's eighth in their last 10 meetings against CSK and showcased their all-round depth. Aaron further praised RR for their composed finish to the game against CSK. "They put in a really good performance. I was a bit scared when Ashwin picked up that double-wicket over because RR's middle order has malfunctioned quite a lot this tournament. It didn’t malfunction this time.

"Riyan Parag again, I thought he would get some runs, but he didn’t. However, Hetmyer and Jurel just saw them through. They must at least breathe a sigh of relief because they finished this game on a high note."

