IPL 2026 Auction: Playing for Rajasthan Royals will feel like home, says Ravi Bishnoi

Abu Dhabi, Dec 16 India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi said it felt “like playing at home” after being picked up by former champions Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.2 crore at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, with the franchise securing the spinner following competitive bidding.

Hailing from Jodhpur, Bishnoi adds proven quality and energy to the Royals’ bowling attack. Speaking on his move to Rajasthan Royals, Ravi Bishnoi said, "Playing for Rajasthan Royals will feel like playing at home. I started my cricket journey as a practice bowler at RR, and now representing a team that carries the name of my state means a lot to me.”

RR Lead Owner Manoj Badale said, "Ravi is a special talent and someone our fans were eager to see in Royals colours. His return to the franchise feels like a homecoming, especially knowing he began his journey here as a net bowler. He’s a highly skilled bowler, a terrific fielder, and someone who embodies the hunger and spirit we value at this franchise."

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025–26, the leg spinner bowled with an economy of 8.40 and claimed nine wickets in seven games. In the 2025 Indian Premier League, Bishnoi was a member of the Lucknow Super Giants. The 25-year-old has played for the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants and, with 77 appearances, has taken 72 wickets.

Bishnoi entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore. The Rajasthan Royals quickly opened the bidding for the leg-spinner. The Chennai Super Kings soon joined in after asking for some time. They pushed the price up steadily with fixed increments as the two teams competed.

CSK raised the bid to Rs 4.2 crore before the Royals briefly stepped back. They returned at Rs 4.4 crore, starting another round of frenetic bidding that brought the total to Rs 5.8 crore. After a long discussion at the Royals’ table, RR jumped back in at Rs 6 crore, and CSK chose not to respond. Just when it seemed like the Royals had secured the player, the Sunrisers Hyderabad entered with a bid of Rs 6.2 crore, sparking the bidding war again. The price kept rising before finally settling at Rs 7.2 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor