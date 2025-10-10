IPL 2026 auction to be held in mid-December with Nov 15 likely retention deadline: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 10 The mini-auction for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to take place on December 14, with a window for December 13 also open in case of a two-day event.

While the officials of the IPL Governing Council are yet to send out the final schedule, sources aware of the development told IANS that December 14 is the date that has been mentioned to the franchises, with November 15 being the last date for player retentions.

The auction will likely be hosted by India this time. Notably, overseas venues have played host to the previous two auctions, including the IPL 2025 mega auction that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

While discussions about hosting the event in India are ongoing, Mumbai and Bengaluru have emerged as the top options for the auctions. While, Jeddah hosted the event ahead of the 2025 season, the IPL 2024 mini auctions took place in Dubai.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the previous edition of the IPL, which was also their maiden title victory in the tournament in 18 years. Rajat Patidar was named the captain of the franchise after they let go of former skipper Faf du Plessis, and the Madhya Pradesh cricketer will continue to lead the defending champions in the next edition as well.

The 2026 auction will be crucial for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals, who finished last and second-last, respectively, in the previous edition.

CSK will have hefty funds available this time, with veteran Ravichandran Ashwin announcing his retirement from the tournament. The 2025 edition was a homecoming for the spinner, as the franchise signed him for Rs 9.75 crore. However, he did not have an ideal outing before calling time on his IPL career.

While the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will have much to consider, given the disappointing performances of several players, the Royals, too, will face the heat after reports of their regular skipper, Sanju Samson, being traded emerged.

It will also be interesting to see how RCB shapes their squad in their quest to defend the title and retain the crown.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor