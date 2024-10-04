Irani Cup 2024: Sarfaraz holds the key as Mumbai, ROI brace up for final-day showdown

Lucknow, Oct 4 After a record-breaking double hundred in the first innings, middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten on 9 with Tanush Kotian on 20 as Mumbai ended Day 4 at 153 for 6 in the second inning against the Rest of India at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The day had begun with ROI looking to claw back into the game after Mumbai posted a daunting first-innings score of 537. Abhimanyu Easwaran, continuing from his overnight 151, and Dhruv Jurel, who resumed on 30, played with purpose and elegance. The pair put on a magnificent 165-run partnership for the fifth wicket, leading ROI’s resurgence.

Easwaran, untroubled by Mumbai's decision to take the new ball, showed his class and composure. Jurel too played with fluency, though heartbreak awaited him as he fell seven runs short of a well-deserved century. Easwaran, the rock of the innings, finally perished for a brilliant 191. His departure triggered a rapid collapse, as ROI, from a position of strength at 393/4, lost their last six wickets for a paltry 23 runs. They were bowled out for 416, giving Mumbai a significant first-innings lead of 121.

Despite the advantage, Mumbai's second innings unravelled swiftly. Prithvi Shaw seemed determined to extend Mumbai's lead, smashing a blistering 76 off 105 balls. But Saransh Jain, ROI’s off-spinner, had other plans. On a pitch increasingly assisting spinners, Jain wove his magic, turning the game on its head.

From 85/1, Mumbai crumbled, losing five wickets for just 40 runs. Saransh claimed four of the top six wickets, with left-arm spinner Manav Suthar chipping in with two crucial scalps.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 537 & 153/6 in 40 overs (Prithvi Shaw 75, Tanush Kotian 20 not out; Saransh Jain 4-67, Manav Suthar 2-40) lead Rest of India 416 all out in 110 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 191, Dhruv Jurel 93; Tanush Kotian 3-101, Shams Mulani 3-122) by 274 runs.

