ISL 2023-24 final to be held on May 4; playoffs from April 19

Mumbai, April 11 Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-34 season final will be held on May 4 with the playoffs starting from April 19, the organisers of the league announced on Thursday.

"The season final will be held on May 4. The fight for a place in the final starts on April 19 with the knockout matches followed by the semi-finals in a home and away format," the ISL statement read.

"The venue of the final shall be announced soon," it said.

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will qualify directly for the semi-finals, whereas the sides finishing third to the sixth will play a single-leg playoff in a knockout format to determine the other two semi-finalists.

The 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League has been one of the most exciting and competitive seasons, with Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan in the fray to win the title.

The six playoff teams have already been confirmed with the 6th spot being taken by Chennaiyin FC after East Bengal FC’s loss to Punjab FC.

In addition to Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG; Odisha FC, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC had already qualified for the playoffs.

Playoffs Schedule:

Knockouts - April 19 and 20

Semi-finals (1st leg) - April 23 and 24

Semi-finals (2nd leg) - April 28 and 29

