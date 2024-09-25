ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC aim for victory against debutant Mohammedan SC in home opener

Chennai, Sep 25 Chennaiyin FC will aim to extend their winning start in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season when they face newly-promoted Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The two-time ISL champions began their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium, bringing an end to the Juggernauts’ 569-day unbeaten streak at home. Head coach Owen Coyle is keen for his side to maintain their momentum as they gear up for the first home game of the season after a 12-day break.

“First and foremost, we're delighted to be back at home,” Coyle said at the pre-match press conference.

“It feels like a long time since we've played, especially after a strong run towards the end of last season. It's always special to perform in front of our home fans. While it’s been 12 days, the schedule has worked in our favor. Some teams have played three games in this period, while Mohammedan SC have played twice. The boys are hungry and excited to play again.”

New signing Lalrinliana Hnamte, who showcased moments of brilliance in his Chennaiyin debut against Odisha, echoed Coyle’s excitement and is eager to experience his first match at the Marina Arena in front of the passionate Chennaiyin FC supporters.

Hnamte was one of five new signings featured in Coyle’s starting XI for the season opener.

Coyle also confirmed that there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the match. He offered praise for Mohammedan SC, expressing enthusiasm for the challenge posed by the ISL debutants.

“Coming away from home, we’ll see if they [Mohammedan SC] make any tactical changes, given that their first two matches were at home. Whether they decide to sit deep or stand toe-to-toe with us, we’ll be ready. I hope they do come out and play. Those are the games I enjoy the most,” Coyle stated.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Chennaiyin FC and Mohammedan SC in the ISL. Mohammedan have played two matches so far, suffering a loss to NorthEast United and earning a draw against FC Goa.

