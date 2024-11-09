ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City share spoils in milestone 1000th league game

Chennai, Nov 9 Nathan Rodrigues cancelled out a goal by Ryan Edwards as Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Saturday. The first half of the landmark encounter - the milestone 1000th game of ISL - provided an exciting exchange of gameplay and defensive manoeuvres as both sides searched for an early lead, though both goals came in the second half.

The action began with a long-range effort from Yoell van Nieff in the 19th minute. Spotting an opportunity from a distance, Nieff unleashed a powerful shot that tested the Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz.

Despite the ambitious attempt, it narrowly missed its mark, drawing a collective gasp from the crowd. Van Nieff’s early strike signalled Mumbai City FC’s intent to make an impression from range, as Chennaiyin FC’s defence scrambled to hold their ground.

Just a minute later, Tiri added to the intensity. A well-placed corner allowed the Spanish defender to rise above the Chennaiyin FC defenders, sending a powerful header towards goal. The near-miss showed Mumbai City FC’s strength on set-pieces and hinted at the pressure they intended to put on the hosts.

Mumbai City FC soon mounted another attack, with Nikolaos Karelis finding an opening inside the box in the 30th minute. Moving quickly to capitalise on a loose ball, Karelis took a shot that troubled the Chennaiyin FC defence. Although it lacked the precision to find the back of the net, the attempt underlined Mumbai City FC’s determination to break through Chennaiyin’s defensive lines.

As the match entered the second half, Chennaiyin FC broke the deadlock in the 60th minute with a well-executed goal. Following a set-piece situation, Connor Shields delivered a precise cross into the box, where Ryan Edwards rose above the Mumbai City FC defenders to connect with a powerful header.

His effort was perfectly placed, finding the bottom-right corner and leaving the Mumbai City FC goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa with no chance. This goal put Chennaiyin FC ahead 1-0, sending the home fans into a frenzy and shifting the momentum in favour of the hosts.

In response to Chennaiyin FC's lead, Mumbai City FC found their equaliser just three minutes later in the 63rd minute. From a corner delivered by van Nieff, Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Nathan Rodrigues positioned himself on the left side of the six-yard box. Timing his jump perfectly, Rodrigues connected with a powerful header that flew into the top right corner, leveling the score at 1-1.

The quick response put Mumbai City FC back on even terms and added to the excitement of the match as both teams looked to gain the upper hand, but despite their best efforts, the two sides were unable to add to their tally thereafter.

