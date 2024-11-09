ISL 2024-25: Odisha’s offensive juggernaut up against Mohun Bagan’s defensive grit

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 Odisha FC are braced up for a challenging endeavour as they take on the dynamic Mohun Bagan Super Giant when a clash of attacking firepower and defensive grit unfolds in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Having secured one win in their previous 11 ISL encounters against the Mariners, Odisha FC, under head coach Sergio Lobera, are keen to leverage their strong home record to reignite their season’s momentum. They have been unbeaten in their previous three encounters at this stadium against the Mariners, winning once, in the first leg of last season’s semifinal, and drawing twice.

Odisha FC come in with a notable home scoring streak – netting in 16 out of their 17 home matches under Lobera’s watch, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant boast a formidable defence that has kept three consecutive clean sheets. The team has scored multiple goals in all of those encounters and won each game with a thumping majority.

It is to be noted that the only home game that Odisha FC didn’t find the back of the net in Lobera’s tenure came against the Mariners in a goalless draw in February 2024. At present, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are second in the points table with 13 points from six games, whereas Odisha FC are positioned ninth with eight of them in seven encounters.

Odisha FC’s aforementioned goal-scoring streak at the Kalinga Stadium is further augmented by the fact that they have averaged over two strikes in their last eight home games, marking their longest streak in ISL history. With a seasoned frontline graced by experienced hands such as Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio, Lobera has bankable strikers to turn to whenever he wants to exert pressure on the opposition’s defence.

The Mariners come off a streak of three ISL wins with clean sheets, including victories over Mohammedan SC (3-0) and East Bengal FC (2-0), showcasing defensive solidity. They have been well-organised at the back, reflected by the fact that they have accumulated expected goals against (xGA) total of just 4.83 this term, the second lowest among all teams, trailing only Punjab FC (4.33)

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera is banking on his players to maximise the home conditions and a bag full of points to go into the break with their heads held high in confidence. “I have full trust in my players. Kalinga is a very special place. I am hopeful we can go into the international break with three points to our name,” Lobera said in the press conference.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina expressed that he is confident that his team can tackle the Odisha FC stars Roy Krishna and Hugo Boumous. “There’s always extra motivation to do well against your former team. In my opinion, they are good players. I have full respect for them. But, I also have confidence in my players and our preparation,” Molina said in the pre-game conference.

