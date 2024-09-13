ISL: Two late Mumbai City goals hold MBSG to thrilling draw in season opener

Kolkata, Sep 13 The 2024/25 Indian Super League season kicked off in incredible fashion as two late goals by defending ISL Cup winners Mumbai City FC held defending ISL Shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giants to a 2-2 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Mumbai got off to a solid start and almost found the breakthrough in the fourth minute of the game when new signing Jon Toral’s shot was seemingly going in but a touch by Forward Bipin Singh, who was in an offside position, saw the goal being ruled out.

It was a huge let off for the home team and they fully intended to capitalize on it. The deadlock broke just moments later when a deflected attempt saw Tiri receive the ball at an awkward height which saw him score an own goal in the ninth minute of the game to give his former team a 1-0 lead.

Things looked to turn from bad to worse for Mumbai as they went on to concede again in the 28th minute when new signing Alberto Rodriguez reacted quickly to double the advantage with his first goal for the Kolkata based club.

Midfielder Jon Toral was subbed off in the 40th minute in what can only be attributed as a tactical call by head coach Petr Kratkly.

Mumbai changed gears in the second half and finally managed to breach past the opposition defence when Tiri, who had already scored an own goal on the night, went on to score one in the opposition net as well. A cross in by Nikolaos Karelis from a corner kick in the 70th minute saw the Spanish defender get a head to the cross, however, his first attempt was not enough but a composed attempt in the second try saw him open the Islander’s account for the season.

In incredible fashion Mumbai went on to turn up the pressure and from thereon out a goal was inevitable. After knocking on their opposition’s doorstep all game long, Mumbai’s first goal from open play came late in the 90th minute when substitute, Thaer Krouma, calmly slotted a cutback from the edge of the box into the bottom right corner of the goal virtually leaving no chance for goalkeeper Vishal Kaith to save the attempt.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants’ beginning of their ISL Shield Cup defense started off in underwhelming fashion. Jose Molina’s side will be hoping to get their first win of the ISL season when they host NorthEast United FC on September 23.

