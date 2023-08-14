Israel's Hapoel Jerusalem signs former NBA, CBA player Maurice Ndour

Jerusalem, Aug 14 Israel's FIBA Champions League side and State Cup holder Hapoel Jerusalem on Sunday announced the signing of former NBA player Maurice Ndour, who has also played in China.

The 31-year-old Senegalese played college basketball at Monroe College and Ohio University, before joining EuroLeague side Real Madrid for one season, with whom he won Spanish league and cup titles in 2016, reports Xinhua.

He then signed with the New York Knicks, where he averaged 3.1 points and 2 assists in 32 NBA games.

In 2017 he returned to Europe, playing for UNICS Kazan, Valencia Basket and Rytas Vilnius.

In 2021 he joined the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he averaged 10.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in eight games and took part in three playoff games.

He then returned to Rytas and also played for Galatasaray, Japan's Nagoya Diamond, and Guangxi Weizhuang of China's second-tier National Basketball League.

"I am excited about the opportunity to represent this amazing Jerusalem club," Ndour said. "I'm already looking forward to playing in front of all the fans."

Jerusalem head coach Aleksandar Dzikic added, "Our squad is completed after a long selection process. Maurice is an experienced and versatile player who will suit us on and off the court."

