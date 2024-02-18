ISSF World Cup Granada: India finish on top of medal standings in 10M World Cup

New Delhi, Feb 18 India ended their International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 10M Juniors WC 10M campaign in Granada, Spain, atop the medal standings with four gold, three silver and bronze medals. On the final day of competitions on Sunday, Indian air rifle shooters shot well but narrowly missed the cut to make the final.

Tilottama Sen and Mehuli Ghosh, both Paris 2024 quota holders, shot identical scores of 630.9 to finish in the 10th and 11th spots respectively.

The eighth and final qualification spot went at 631.1, a difference of 0.2. Nancy also logged a creditable 629.5. Korean Eunji Kwon won gold in the event, according to information provided by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Sunday.

Olympian Divyansh Panwar was the best Indian performer in the men’s 10m air rifle with a qualification effort of 629.8 which gave him 11th spot in the 60+ field. Further back were Kiran Ankush Jadhav (627.8) and Aishwary Tomar (626.5). Jiri Privratsky of the Czech Republic won gold here.

The Indian juniors stole a clear march over their seniors in this World Cup edition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor