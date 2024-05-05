ISSF World Cup: Vivaan misses final, bows in shoot-off

Baku [Azerbaijan], May 5 : Vivaan Kapoor bowed out 2-3 in a shoot-off with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Matthew John Coward-Holley of Great Britain, as none of India's trap shooters made the title round at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku.

Vivaan shot 120 in qualification to get into a three-way shoot-off for the sixth and final qualifying spot with Ireland's former junior world champion Ian O'Sullivan, besides Coward-Holley.

While Ian missed his very first shoot-off shot to exit first, Vivaan fought on only to miss his third shoot-off shot as Coward-Holley nailed all three targets to go through. Vivaan had to settle for seventh place.

Here are the other India scores of the day:

Women's Trap- Rajeshwari Kumari (score 108, rank 23rd), Shreyasi Singh (score 107, rank 29th), Manish Keer (score 105, rank 38th)

Men's Trap- Prithviraj Tondaiman (score 117, rank 24th), Bhowneesh Mendiratta (score 116, rank 39th).

