"It should not have happened": PT Usha on Neeraj Chopra's first throw goes unmeasured

Hangzhou [China], October 4 : Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha said she was confident that the 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra would do well despite his first throw resulting in the voiding in the men's javelin throw final at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

Neeraj and Kishore Kumar Jena secured gold and silver in the men's javelin throw final respectively at the Asian Games.

Neeraj's entry into the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium was met with enthusiastic applause from fans, and he impressively exceeded the 85m mark in his first attempt.

Unfortunately, a bizarre 15-minute delay and extensive discussions resulted in the voiding of his throw. Despite an early setback due to technical difficulties, reigning world champion Neeraj successfully defended his title.

Usha said that she was confident that Neeraj would do well despite his first throw resulting in the voiding.

"Even I felt very bad, he was throwing very well maybe it was something above 85. It was taking a lot of time to clear it. It should not have happened normally. But I think he was confident that he would do well. But it should not happen if this happens on the World stage it will be very difficult. I felt a little bad but was confident that he would do well," Usha told ANI.

India had a record-breaking day at the 19th Asian Games. Indian contingent broke their previous medals tally record of 70, accomplished at the 2018 Asian Games, by winning 81 medals so far in Hangzhou.

Usha expressed her delight after India broke its previous medal record at the Asian Games and said because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is becoming a sporting power.

"I am very happy. We have touched most of the events and have got medals...This is because of our Prime Minister that India is becoming a sporting power...We are providing facilities and getting results," PT Usha told ANI.

It was a day to remember for India as it breached the 80-medal mark on the medal tally.

But even before the heroics in the javelin throw took place, Manju Rani and Baboo Ram's performance in the 35m mixed race team walk helped India earn the bronze medal in athletics.

That pretty much set the tone for the day, as the Indian contingent went on to win a lot of medals.

India also set a new record for the most gold medals in a single edition, with 18.

