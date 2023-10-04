'It was challenging': Neeraj Chopra after his stunning Asian Games title defense amid controversial voided throw

Hangzhou [China], October 4 : Asian Games gold medalist and India's celebrated javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, revealed that making a comeback after his first throw at the event was challenging for him. However, he still defended his title, with his counterpart, Kishore Kumar Jena, pushing him to do better.

Neeraj's entry into the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium was met with enthusiastic applause from fans, and he impressively exceeded the 85m mark in his first attempt.

Unfortunately, a bizarre 15-minute delay and extensive discussions resulted in the voiding of his throw. Despite an early setback due to technical difficulties, reigning world champion Neeraj successfully defended his title.

"I really want to thank the supporters. I am happy with the win and it was the first big game where I was playing to defend my title. It was challenging for me after the first throw and the discussion, but I still defended my title," Neeraj Chopra said while speaking to ANI.

There was a neck-to-neck competition between two Indian athletes as both players attempted for gold. The defending champion Neeraj prevailed with his season-best of 88.88 to clinch a gold. Meanwhile, Jena showed his mettle in the event to clinch a silver medal after much competition with Neeraj.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, Neeraj said Jena's tremendous throws pushed him to do well and from the start, he was confident of doing well in the final event.

"We knew from the start that we would do well. After the first throw I was a bit down with whatever happened after the discussion but thanks to Jena, his throw warmed me up and pushed me to do well. It felt great that a fellow Indian was pushing me," Neeraj added.

Neeraj won the gold medal with a season-best throw of 88.88m. Meanwhile, Jena shattered his personal best, twice, to win the silver medal with a throw of 87.54m. Notably, Jena also met the entry standard for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"We cannot describe the feeling of the National Anthem. But it felt very good that at the end of the season, I have delivered my season best," said the 19th Asian Games champion.

India had a record-breaking day at the 19th Asian Games. The Indian contingent broke their previous medals tally record of 70, achieved at the 2018 Asian Games, by claiming 81 medals, so far, in Hangzhou.

