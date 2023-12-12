"It wasn't a good throw, will try to improve": Yogesh Kathuniya on winning gold in Khelo India Para Games

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Seasoned star and Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya of Haryana bagged a gold in the discus throw for F56 category with an effort of 40.09m at the ongoing Khelo India Para Games 2023.

The 26-year-old, who developed a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome when he was only nine years old, took up para sports in 2017. He tried several disciplines but instantly fell in love with the discus throw.

Kathuniya will be vying to bag the honours in the Paris Paralympics next year and will remain the focus as India's para-athletes prepare for the Summer Games. In the same category, Birbhadra Singh of UP finished second with a throw of 36.24m and Tamil Nadu's Prakash V clinched a bronze with 33.91m.

Kathuniya was not pleased with his throw for the gold and said he will try to improve his performance.

"It wasn't a good throw, but I will try to improve next time. I am very happy about Khelo India Games because it is happening for the first time. Because of these games, new athletes will get a chance to compete. Para sports in India have progressed so much... the goverment is supporting us a lot. Para Games will help us a lot for the Para Olympics," Yogesh Kathuniya told ANI.

Meanwhile, another international star Paramjeet Kumar, who won India's first ever World Championships medal in powerlifting, lived up to the billing in powerlifting for the elite 49kg category. Paramjeet Kumar stole the show with his exploits in the powerlifting arena as he won gold with a massive 150kg in the Elite 49kg category.

For someone who has brought laurels to India in the international stage and won the biggest medals, his performance in the Khelo India was inspirational. Paramjeet's presence meant the lesser-known athletes could also find inspiration and get their competitive juices flowing.

Coming second in the same section was Dilip Shukla of Gujarat with 121 kg for silver. The bronze medal was won by Mayabhai Bhammar, also from Gujarat. Mayabhai came up with a best effort of 105kg for bronze.

Jaspreet Kaur won the para lifting gold medal in the elite 45kg category with an inspired effort of 85kg at the Khelo India Para Games on Tuesday. The girl from Punjab stood head and shoulders above the rest of the field, even as Sapna Shah from Gujarat took silver with 47kg. Sonam Patil of Maharashtra won bronze, with her best of 40kg.

In the elite 41kg category, Manpreet Kaur looked in sublime form as she managed a massive effort of 85kg in her third effort. Shukla Bidkar of Maharashtra came second for a silver finish (50kg) while Nayna Rabari of Gujarat was third. Her bronze effort was 47kg.

