It would improve standard of cricket: Broad bats for injury replacements in Tests

New Delhi, Aug 1 England pacer Chris Woakes’ shoulder injury has reignited the debate around the injury replacements in Tests, with former fast bowler Stuart Broad suggesting that replacement rule would improve the quality and standard of the cricket.

On the opening day of the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval, Woakes walked off the field after he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder and stayed down clutching it while saving a ball hit to the boundary by Karun Nair at long-off.

Earlier, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant retired hurt on the first day of the drawn fourth Test in Manchester but courageously returned to the crease the next day with a broken right foot. India were able to use Dhruv Jurel, a substitute, as their wicketkeeper in Pant's place, but he wasn't available to bat in their second innings due to ICC rules.

"There are decent arguments either way, aren't there? It would certainly improve the standard and quality of cricket if you could keep it at 11-v-11 throughout the game, especially when it's unusual injuries, like Pant's last week or what has happened with Woakes. He has not come into the game with that sole injury or is trying to manage an injury," Broad said on Sky Sports.

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik is also in favour of an injury replacement and said there may be scope to ask for an injury replacement in a Test if the match referee agrees with it.

"For the second time in this series, on day one of a Test match, an injury has happened where you get the feeling that the player couldn't participate in the Test match anymore.

"It begs the question that if it is a proper injury, like what we have noticed on the field with Woakes, maybe the team could ask for a replacement if the match referee feels it's okay," Karthik said.

As per the current ICC's playing conditions, replacements are only allowed for concussion or if a player contracts Covid-19 during the match. "A substitute shall not bowl or act as captain but may act as wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires."

However, while providing an update on Woakes' injury at the end of the day's play on Thursday, Gus Atkinson said, "I don't know too much about it, but it doesn't look great. It's a big shame, last game of the series, and when anyone gets injured, it's a shame. I'm hoping it's not too bad, and whatever it is, he'll get full support from everyone."

