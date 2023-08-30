ITA to host Anti-Doping Education Seminar for weightlifting WC

Geneva, Aug 30 The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has announced its partnership with the International Testing Agency (ITA) to deliver an Anti-Doping Education Seminar on September 9 at the IWF World Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

IWF stated that ITA Education Ambassador Christine Girard, a two-time Olympic medalist from Canada, will give a presentation about clean sport for all those interested. An IWF/ITA Information Booth will be available at the venue from September 9-11, reports Xinhua.

Last March, a similar seminar was successfully held at the IWF World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania, according to IWF.

The 2023 IWF World Championships are set to take place in Saudi Arabia from September 4-17, with approximately 700 competitors from 120 countries and regions participating.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor