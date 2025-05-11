Italian Open: Fils registers comeback victory over Tsitsipas, Medvedev advances to fourth round

Rome, May 11 Arthur Fils continued his remarkable ascent on the ATP Tour with a thrilling comeback victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Frenchman, currently ranked No.14 in the PIF ATP Rankings, rallied from a set down to defeat the Greek star 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, securing his place in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event.

The match began with Tsitsipas dominating the first set, showcasing his formidable forehand and net play. Fils struggled to find his rhythm, but he remained composed. In the second set, Fils elevated his game, employing aggressive baseline play and powerful groundstrokes to push Tsitsipas onto the defensive. This shift in momentum allowed Fils to level the match as per ATP.

The final set saw Fils fully in control, breaking Tsitsipas's serve early and maintaining his lead with confident play. His victory marks his fourth consecutive win over Tsitsipas, bringing their head-to-head record to 4-0 in Fils's favor.

This triumph adds to Fils's impressive 2025 season, where he has reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte-Carlo. Notably, he became the youngest Frenchman to win a match at the Monte-Carlo Masters since Richard Gasquet in 2005. His consistent performances have solidified his reputation as one of the most promising talents on the tour.

Looking ahead, Fils is set to face either Alexander Zverev or Vilius Gaubas in the fourth round. A potential matchup with Zverev would be a significant test, as the German is currently ranked No. 2 in the PIF ATP Rankings.

In other action on Day 5 in Rome, defending champion Daniil Medvedev advanced to the fourth round with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 win over Alexei Popyrin. Medvedev, seeking his first title since his 2023 Rome victory, displayed dominant form and will next face the winner of the match between Lorenzo Musetti and Brandon Nakashima.

