"It's incredible to witness your skill, determination": Abhinav Bindra on Manu Bhaker' medal win in Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 28 : The Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra lauded ace India shooter Manu Bhaker who won a bronze medal in the final of the Women's 10 metre Air Pistol event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday.

She became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics. Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

The former shooter, notably India's first-ever individual gold medalist in Olympic history, took to social media and congratulated the 22-year-old player saying that it's incredible to witness her skill and determination.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off. It's incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each shot. This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and determination. Keep shining, Manu!" Bindra wrote on X.

https://x.com/Abhinav_Bindra/status/1817509988501246036

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned in Tokyo Olympics. She scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach an shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

