‘It’s not a pretty journey’: Uthappa sheds light on ‘challenging’ battle with depression

New Delhi, Aug 20 The 2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa has revealed the challenges that he faced when he was diagnosed as clinically depressed. The former wicket-keeper batsman has shared his story to shed light on mental health challenges in sports.

"We are going to be talking about depression and suicide. We recently heard about Graham Thorpe and David Johnson from India. V.B Chandra Sekhar sir who was the rock of CSK. I have been there as well. It's not a pretty journey. It's debilitating. You feel like you are a burden to the people you love. It's challenging. You feel like you are worth less," Robin Uthappa said in a video on YouTube.

Uthappa’s comments follow the devastating news of former English cricketer Graham Thorpe’s demise. Lovingly called ‘Thorpy’ by English fans, his wife and two daughters bravely spoke out and revealed that he had taken his own life earlier this month.

Mental health is an aspect that is not talked about much in sports. With athletes under more pressure than ever, Uthappa’s initiative was an excellent one to break the stigma and open up about his situation.

"We have heard about multiple people, who have ended their lives due to depression. I personally have been there as well. It's heavy, that's how it feels. I have often felt when I was going through clinical depression, to be a burden. I was seeking answers," he added.

In 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is in his international career spanning nine years, Uthappa scored 1,183 runs with the help of six half-centuries. In September 2022, Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Uthappa's IPL career, however, supersedes his international outings as he played in 205 matches whilst scoring 4,952 runs at a strike rate of 130.35 during his 15-year career with the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders, the now defunct Pune Warriors, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

"I've faced many battles on the cricket field, but none as tough as the one I fought with depression. I'm breaking the silence around mental health because I know I'm not alone. Prioritise your well-being, seek help, and find hope in the darkness," read the post by Uthappa on X.

