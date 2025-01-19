Jadeja joins Saurashtra practice session; likely to play Ranji Trophy match against Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 19 Veteran left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could play for Saurashtra in their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Delhi after joining the team’s practice session in Rajkot.

A report in Cricbuzz said that Jadeja, who was picked in India’s squad for ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy, has been at Saurashtra’s net sessions on Sunday morning and training with the squad to be captained by left-arm fast-bowler Jaydev Unadkat.

Jadeja’s last Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra came when he was coming back after a knee injury layoff against Tamil Nadu in January 2023, and picked eight wickets. He recently featured in three of the five Tests during India’s tour of Australia, where they lost 3-1.

Shortly after that, the BCCI apparently introduced a 10-point policy document making participation in domestic cricket mandatory, and that non-compliance could impact international selection and central contract renewals.

Saurashtra, ranked fifth in the Elite Group D points table with 11 points, will restart their Ranji Trophy campaign when they face fourth-ranked Delhi, who have 14 points, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium on January 23.

Apart from Jadeja, many of his India team-mates not named in the squad for T20I series against England are going to turn out in the starting phase of Ranji Trophy’s second leg. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will turn out for Delhi in Rajkot, while India’s Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma along with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will turn out for Mumbai in their match against Jammu & Kashmir at the MCA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

ODI vice-captain Shubman Gill is expected to turn out for Punjab in their match against Karnataka, who might be missing the services of KL Rahul due to an elbow niggle. Virat Kohli is also not named in Delhi’s squads for their remaining Ranji Trophy games due to a neck sprain.

